Eagles hammer five past United

Bedford Town emerged 5-2 winners over Eynesbury United in their latest pre-season friendly on Tuesday evening.

The Eagles went ahead through Ryan Auger’s curler, before winning a penalty which was confidently despatched by Ronayne Marsh-Brown.

Auger was on target again before the break to make it 3-0. Eynesbury pulled one back in the second period, and netted again to make it 3-2 shortly afterwards.

However, Bedford reasserted their authority, scoring through Ben Sawyer, with Steven Karkari adding a fifth late on.

On Saturday, the Eagles had let a two-goal lead slip as they were held 2-2 by National League side Dagenham & Redbridge at the Eyrie.

The hosts were ahead after just six minutes, a quick counter-attack ending with Sawyer chipping the on-rushing Daggers keeper Elliot Justham.

Brdford were thankful to the crossbar for keeping their lead intact as Michael Cheek fired his close-range effort against the woodwork.

Oliver Hawkins also headed wide for the visitors, and after the break, Bedford extended their advantage, Sawyer on target once more, this time from Lee Roache’s pinpoint pass.

With 57 minutes, Daggers pulled one back when Morgan Ferrier turned a shot from fellow forward Mason Bloomfield into the net.

The side from three division’s higher were on level terms after 69 minutes as a corner dropped to Fejiri Okenabirhie on the edge of the box, who fired home.

Eagles visit Eaton Socon this weekend and head to St Ives on Tuesday night.

Bedford will begin their Evo-Stik Southern League East season at Uxbridge on Saturday, August 12 after the fixtures were announced last week.