Eagles fly away with a win at Potters Bar

Bedford Town extended their unbeaten run to 14 games after a 2-0 win at Potters Bar Town in Southern League Division One Central last weekend.

The evenly-fought but often scrappy game included a sending off too in front a crowd of 137.

The victory moved Bedford to eighth in the table and extended their fine form – the last time they lost was way back in early December at Hanwell Town.

This Saturday (3pm) sees The Eagles host that very same side with a chance to right that wrong.

It was a cagey opening 10 minutes before the home side saw more of the ball and become more threatening.

Bedford’s keeper Enol Ordonez-Suarez was called into action to save comfortably from Eoin Casey and Joe Bennett before the Eagles had a shot cleared off the line after a corner.

The Scholars could have gone ahead when Ryan Forde played Rob Hastings down the middle but Ordonez-Suarez easily gathered the tame effort.

Half-time arrived with no goals but the hosts perhaps looking the more likely to break the deadlock.

Within minutes of the restart Hastings was played in but the keeper again parried the effort.

On 54 minutes the game changed when Billy Adcock was sent-off for going into a tackle with his studs showing.

For the first time Bedford sensed they could go on to win the game and made changes to brighten up their forward play and soon had the Scholars under pressure.

On 79 minutes a goal finally came for Bedford after they had worn down the home defence, with Andrew Phillips making no mistake.

The points were wrapped up two minutes from time when Lee Roache cut in from the right, beat two defenders and fired into the left corner.

