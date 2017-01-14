Eagles fans go free against Marlow

Bedford Town will be throwing open their doors for free in a bid to entice more supporters to follow the club this weekend.

The Eagles have made admission free for Saturday’s Southern League Division One Central home game against Marlow, with donations to the club welcome on the gate.

Chairman David Howell said: “We’re hoping this promotion will connect with as many football fans in the town as possible, and encourage them to come down to The Eyrie to enjoy a non-league football experience.”

The hosts go into the game on the back of a four match unbeaten run after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Ashford Town on Saturday.

Bedford had fallen behind early on when Kamaron English netted for the hosts after just five minutes.

However, Bedford were level when Ryan Auger swung a free kick in and Lee Roache’s downward header beat the keeper for his sixth goal in just three games.

Ashford fluffed a glorious chance to claim all three points when they were awarded a penalty with just 10 minutes to go, as Scott Wieht was tripped in the area.

However, Dan Fleming stepped up and fired his effort over the bar to ensure Bedford went home with a share of the spoils.

>> Eagles have reshuffled their squad once more this week with Sam Baffour moving to Southern League Premier Division side Dunstable Town.