Eagles’ FA Cup run is ended by Lowestoft

Bedford Town’s dreams of an FA Cup run were ended on Saturday, as they went down 2-0 at home to Ryman Premier Division side Lowestoft Town.

Eagles boss John Taylor included new goalkeeper, Kyle Forster in the starting line-up, while after the departure of the Marsh-Brown brothers, James Peters was given the captain’s armband.

From the start, the visitors took the game to Bedford, as Jake Reed headed over from 10 yards and then fired into the side-netting.

Eagles had their moments too, Lee Roache seeing his shot deflected behind, with Ryan Auger’s corner headed over by Jemale McKenzie-Lowe.

Forster was impressing on his debut, getting down to Jacek Zielonka’s venomous shot, but Lowestoft went in front in the 26th minute, Bedford defender Ollie Swain’s header looping into his own net.

Eagles had the better of the last few minutes of the half, Ben Sawyer finding Bradley Woods-Garness, but he couldn’t find the target, while Devante Stanley curled wide.

Bedford then lost Roache to a foot injury, Andrew Phillips replacing him, while the visitors’ Harry Barker suffered an injury and went off.

Phillips was denied by keeper Ben Dudzinski immediately, while in the second half, Lowestoft had a goal disallowed for a foul on Forster.

A Stanley cross was snuffeded out by Dudzinski before Phillips could pounce and Woods-Garness then saw his hopeful shot fly over the bar.

Lowestoft added to their tally in the 61st minute, in controversial fashion as they took a free kick before the referee whistle’s was blown, and as play was waved on, Travis Cole raced through, rounded Forster, and slotted the ball into the empty net.

With 15 minutes remaining, Dudzinski denied substitute George Brinkman from point blank range after he had been set up by Woods-Garness, while from just inside the Lowestoft half, Auger’s had Dudzinski tracking back to tip the ball over the bar.

From the corner, Dudzinski saved his side again, spreading his body in front of Phillips from another point blank range.

Woods-Garness’ saw his angled drive hit the foot of the near post, although that was his last action, substituted by Dylan Gittens after picking up a foot injury.

Lowestoft may have claimed a third goal in stoppage time when Nyadzayo flicked the ball past Forster, but the wrong side of the post.

The Eagles are back in league action on Saturday when they travel to Chalfont St Peter for a 3pm kick off.

Eagles: Kyle Forster, Paul Cooper, Matt Clifford, Jemale McKenzie-Lowe, Ollie Swain, James Peters (C), Devante Stanley, Ryan Auger, Lee Roache (Andrew Phillips 43), Ben Sawyer (George Brinkman 61), Bradley Woods-Garness (Dylan Gittens 85).

Subs not used: Ashton Grant, Adam Harpur.

Star Man: Devante Stanley.

Attendance: 264.