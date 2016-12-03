Eagles end winless run against Farnborough

Bedford Town ended a run of five straight defeats as they enjoyed a 2-1 Southern League Division One Central win over Farnborough at the Eyrie on Saturday.

The Eagles came close on 10 minutes when Steven Karkari’s goalbound header was acrobatically hooked off the line by Josh Huggins.

A minute later, the hosts took the lead as Luke Knight evaded a challenge and, from outside the box, beat Aaron Bufton to make it 1-0.

The Eagles then had their second just two minutes later, as Tommy Hull fired into the bottom left corner of the net.

Farnborough tried to mount a comeback, but Adam Harpur tipped Nic Ciardini’s powerful free-kick over, while Sam Pearce was well wide too.

Harpur also saved well from another Ciardini set-piece and James Peters deflected Sam Shaban’s effort to safety.

In the second period, Bedford looked dangerous on the counter attack, although Farnborough went close once more, Perry Coles’ attempt pushed behind by Harpur.

Eagles then enjoyed a moment of fortune as a quick free kick deflected off the referee and into Nathan Tshikuna’s path who exchanged passes with Andrew Phillips and saw his effort tipped over by Bufton.

With time running out, Dennis Oli teed up Coles to shoot off target, while Bedford almost had a third, Knight’s free kick beating the wall but not the diving Bufton.

Peters was on hand to deny the visitors a way back into the game as he was in the right place to clear once Coles had lofted the ball over Harpur.

Tshikuna couldn’t weave his way through after another good home break, while Karkari was well tracked too, with Phillips’ tame effort easy for Bufton.

Deep into added time, Farnborough grabbed a consolation goal through top scorer Coles after good work by Femi Orenuga.

However, Bedford held on to stay 14th in the table ahead of a home match against Potters Bar Town this afternoon.