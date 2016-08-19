Eagles edge out rivals Kempston

A late goal from Jemale McKenzie-Lowe gave Bedford Town their first Southern League Division One Central victory of the season, as they beat local rivals Kempston Rovers 2-1 on Tuesday night.

In the first ever league meeting between the sides, Eagles started well, but couldn’t find an early goal.

The Walnut Boys settled into the game, with Alex Stoyles and Grant Fryer producing strong performances, while the hosts started to wrest the initiative away from their opponents.

Josh Winters and Sam Johnson both went close, before after the break, Kempston had the lead when a well-worked move was finished by Winters.

However, Bedford responded well and were back in the game on 69 minutes, as Luke Knight netted with a low free kick.

It looked like both teams would share the spoils until McKenzie-Lowe, a former Luton Town youngster, let fly and his shot took a wicked deflection before beating Martin Conway in the Rovers goal for the winner.

Kempston joint boss Jimmy Stoyles said: “I’m very disappointed with the result as we deserved something from the game but I’m very pleased in our performance levels and attitude.

“There was great support from the fans too, with 303 inside the ground and we still are sitting only one point off the top three.”

The Eagles had lost at the weekend, going down 1-0 at home to Northwood in front of a crowd of 195 at the Eyrie, as Louis Stead’s goal on 29 minutes was enough to settle the encounter.

Bedford are in FA Cup action this weekend when they host AFC Dunstable in the preliminary round of the competition, with Kempston also at home, as the Walnut Boys entertain Oxhey Jets.