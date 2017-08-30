Eagles downed twice in space of three days

Bedford Town had a miserable Bank Holiday Weekend after taking no points from either of their two games.

On Saturday they travelled to Surrey to face Egham and despite taking the lead, came away with nothing.

The heat meant both sides were tentative but on 14 minutes Andrew Phillips went close before the ball was cut out by an Egham defender.

Bradley Woods-Garness latched on to a flick from a Ronayne Marsh-Brown throw-in but put it just over.

The second-half started with an Egham attack that nearly produced the opening goal via Louis Stead from 20 yards but Eagles keeper Adam Harpur kept it out.

Dylan Gittens replaced Matt Clifford in the 57th minute and within 60 seconds helped to break the deadlock.

His touch to Lee Roache enabled the striker to pick out forward Woods-Garness and he struck a sweet shot that flew into the top corner.

The hosts equalised on 66 minutes after they were awarded a stonewall penalty for a Marsh-Brown handball. Brendan Matthew slotted the spot-kick home

A spectacular effort from Woods-Garness on the edge of the area just cleared the bar, but Egham then enjoyed a period of dominance that would lead to the winning goal. Ryan Phillips smashed the ball in from outside the box after Bedford failed to clear properly to make it 2-1.

The Eagles were unlucky not to get a penalty of their own minutes later when Roache’s shot hit the arm of a desperately lunging defender.

After this defeat the Eagles welcomed Cambridge City to the Eyrie on a stunningly hot Bank Holiday Monday.

It started poorly after three minutes for Bedford when another spot kick was given away – as soft as melting ice cream – when a City player fell over the boot of Jemale McKenzie-Lowe.

Ryan Sharman dispatched the penalty.

Unlike Saturday’s match, this game was played at a faster pace and Bedford were out to redress the balance.

The Eagles took advantage of poor marking to level in the 24th minute. A set-piece was cleared and with the defence moving out, Devante Stanley struck a lovely diagonal cross to James Peters, who looped a header in for a deserved equaliser.

The game was end-to-end but two minutes before the break, City took a 2-1 lead when Salim Relizani rounded Harpur.

City went 3-1 up in the 76th minute after a Jordan Gent header from a corner.

Three minutes later they added a fourth when the ref awarded another soft penalty. Tom Knowles put it away.

The Eagles host Lowestoft Town this Saturday in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup (3pm).