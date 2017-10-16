Crazy month for Brittain continues as he claims EFL Young Player of the Month award

September certainly was a month to remember for MK Dons defender Callum Brittain - scoring his first professional goal, establishing himself in the starting line-up, an England call-up and now being named the EFL's Young Player of the Month.

The 19-year-old, who was on the fringes of Robbie Neilson's squad at the beginning of the month, took full advantage of an injury to Ethan Ebanks-Landell, scoring against Oxford before going on to make consecutive appearances in the first team, including the 2-0 win over AFC Wimbledon.

A surprise England call-up then followed, where he impressed again, making two appearances and setting up three goals for Keith Downing's side.

And on Monday, he was announced as the Young Player of the Month across the entire Football League.

Brittain though is trying to remain humble.

"It has been a crazy month for me, but I don't want to get too far ahead of myself," he said. "I've really enjoyed my football, all the lads and the gaffer have really been helping me out. I just want to carry on improving.

"The lads here have been great in keeping my down to earth, with a bit of banter, but it's a great environment to be in and I couldn't ask for a better place to be at the moment.

"The fans have been great to be too, and to hear a song about you gives you the shivers. It's an amazing feeling.

"I haven't expected any of this really. It has been an unbelievable month for me, but I want to kick on now and get better and better."

Manager Neilson said he was pleased for Brittain, but wants him to continue to improve and pick up the award at the end of the season.

He said: "It has been a great start for him, but it's only the start. He has to continue to work hard. If he can get that award at the end of the season, it'll be even better for him because it will show he has worked for an entire year, not just a month or six weeks."