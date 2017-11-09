Cranfield hit Ickwell for six in Beds Senior Trophy

beds senior trophy & bedfordshire league

Shaun Barnett and Antonio Ricciardi both netted twice to go alongside single goals for Josh Bamford and Sam Evans.

Caldecote Res v Wixam Wanderers. Picture: David Kay.

Wilstead, with a brace of goals from Paul Jones plus single strikes from Adam Budek and John Steele were 4-1 victors at Flitwick Town for whom Ritchie Bevan netted the lone reply.

Also enjoying life on the road were Caldecote who, with a brace of goals from Carl Heath, won 2-0 at AFC Oakley MDH.

Shefford Town & Campton were granted a bye into the last eight following the withdrawal from the trophy in midweek by Renhold United.

Elsewhere there was a 2-0 home win for Crawley Green Reserves over Sharnbrook thanks to goals from Adam Marsh and Temitayo Akerele. Alas for Wootton Blue Cross there was a 4-0 defeat at South Midlands League club Langford.

Premier Division supported by Sportsform

The Premier Division supported by Sportsform action was reduced to just two games with Stevington now finding themselves third after they took their unbeaten ways up to five games with a 4-0 home victory over bottom of the table Queens Park Crescents. Kieran Souter netted twice and joined on the home scoresheet by single goals from Martin Danobrega and Daniel Jefferies.

Whilst Marston Shelton Rovers ended a run of five games without a victory by winning 3-0 at Kempston Rovers Development who were suffering their fifth defeat on the bounce, Harry Baker with a brace and a single strike from Wes Burrows doing the damage.

Division One supported by O’Neills

There is no change at the head of Division One supported by O’Neills after leaders Wixams maintained their three points advantage over second place Totternhoe Reserves after the two sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Green Lane. Gareth White was on the scoresheet for Wixams and Antony O’Grady netting for the visitors.

However now just goal difference away, in third spot, are Riseley Sports following their 6-0 home beating of The 61 FC Luton Reserves. Josh Poole scored a brace and was joined on the scoresheet by single goals from Jack Healey, Steven Shirley, Jay Willett and James Jermyn.

Whilst a point adrift of them in fourth are AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves, 4-0 home winners over Flitwick Town Reserves. Charlie Corcoran with a brace plus an own goal and a strike from Keegan Roberts did the damage.

Enjoying their first win in five outings were fifth place Sandy with a 3-1 away win at Biggleswade FC Reserves. Dave Smith, Max O’Keefe and Daniel Whitten netted the goals against a lone reply from John Veal.

The biggest win of the day however belonged to Shefford Town & Campton Reserves who enjoyed a 10-0 home romp over bottom of the table Meltis Albion. Sam King led the way with a hat-trick, Ryan Dobson and Sam Donadio both netted twice plus and were single goals for Cameron Sharp, Scott Frusciante and Simon Castle.

Elsewhere, Henlow lost their unbeaten home record when defeated 4-3 by a Lea Sports PSG side winning their third away game on the bounce. Ryan Darby with a double was joined on the PSG scoresheet by an own goal and a strike from Joe Hennem against home replies via Luke Purchase, Paul Wright and Matt Sockalingham.

Division Two

There is no change at the head of Division Two following wins for the top three sides. League leaders Renhold United Reserves took their unbeaten ways up to six games by winning 3-0 at Wilstead Reserves who were duly losing their 100% home record. Jonny Richens with a brace plus a single goal from Jamie Lovell did the damage.

Second place Henlow Reserves were the 4-2 winners at CS Rovers. James Campbell with a brace plus Russell Ayles and Matt Rumbellow netted the goals against Rovers replies via Connor Darocha and Ruairi Griffin.

For third place Bedford Albion it was win number five on the bounce in collecting all three points with a 5-4 victory at Westoning. Paul Babbington led the way with a hat-trick and was joined on the scoresheet by Ali Bucknall and Pasquale Grasso to bring up the nap hand against home replies via Lewis Wilson, Lewis Cooksley, Thomas Cooksley and Dean McElroy.

For now bottom of the table Sundon Park Rovers it was an end to a five game losing run in sharing the spoils in a 1-1 home draw with Elstow Abbey. The Rovers goal came from goalkeeper Brett Smith via the penalty spot with Chalisma Ageymang netting for the Abbey.

Whilst losing their unbeaten away record were Houghton Athletic who were defeated 2-0 at Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves, a victory that duly lifted the Rovers off of the bottom of the league standings – Gary Russon and Lorenzo Jordan netting the Rovers goals.

Meantime enjoying their first away win were Wixams Wanderers in winning 5-1 at Caldecote Reserves. Jordan Benham and Khy Cyrus both scored twice and Andre Elliott once to bring up the nap hand against a lone home reply from Nicky Albone.

Whilst Atletico Europa remain unbeaten on home soil this season after netting a 3-1 victory over Luton Leagrave AFC. Mo Banda with a brace and a single goal from Mohamed Awais marking the home scoresheet against a lone own goal in reply.

Division Three

Kempston Athletic remain a point clear at the head of Division Three after they maintained their unbeaten away run with away win number four on the bounce with a 4-3 win at bottom of the table Wootton Village. Josh St Clair Pierre with a brace plus single goals for Craig Damon and Tom Hughes marked the Athletic scoresheet against Village replies via an own goal plus a brace from Jack Flynn.

For second place Black Swan it was a return to winning ways on home soil in defeating Flitwick Town A 3-2, Ben Smith netting all three goals against Town replies via Mark Bartlett and David Lyons.

With Harlington having their game at Cutler Hammer against AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College A waterlogged off they now slip in the standings to fourth spot, replaced in third by Clifton who won 4-0 at Shefford Town & Campton A. Kyle Davis, Charlie Watson, Gerald Burn plus James Bell on his Clifton debut just 24 hours after his 16th birthday netted the goals to do the damage.

Still in fifth are Lidlington United Sports who were 3-2 home winners over Stevington Reserves. Carl Pearson, Dale Crocker and Edward Janes scored for the home side against replies via Fabriano Cammanro and Martin O’Reilly for the visitors.

Whilst sixth place Bedford Albion Reserves went nap with a 5-1 home win over White Eagles to remain unbeaten on home soil this season. Josh Emmerton with a brace plus single goals from Adam Chlapinski, Antony Foreman and Adam Wodecki netting for the Albion against a lone Eagles reply via Bartosz Pietraszewski.

Also enjoying life on home soil were Sandy Reserves the 3-2 winners over Dinamo Flitwick. Sean Duignan, Andy Barker and Liam Brophy were on the home scoresheet against a brace in reply via Daniel Day.