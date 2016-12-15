Busy week for Eagles as three join while Knight moves on

Bedford Town have completed a busy week in the transfer market by bringing in three players and seeing club captain Luke Knight leave the club.

The Eagles re-signed Femi Orenuga from Farnborough Town, with the 23-year-old former Everton and Southend midfielder playing for the club under boss Jon Taylor last season.

Meanwhile, Bedford also confirmed that prolific striker Pat Daly had agreed terms from SSML Division One side Langford.

The 25-year-old has been in stunning form this season, bagging 27 goals already for the Reds.

Daly joined central midfielder Zakary Zidane Guerfi in arriving at the club, with the 18-year-old scholar from Stevenage signing work experience terms.

However, leaving Bedford is Knight, who has returned to his former side Barton Rovers.

Both Guerfi and Orenuga were in the starting line-up for the Eagles’ Southern League Division One Central 3-2 defeat at Hanwell Town on Saturday.

The visitors fell behind in controversial fashion on 18 minutes when Tommy Hull was penalised for what appeared a perfectly legitimate challenge and Dean Allen tucked away the penalty.

Zak Joseph made it 2-0 seven minutes before half time as Daly replaced Jamie-Jardine Lofthouse-Smith on the hour.

Allen had a third but Bedford mounted a comeback as Andrew Phillips’ penalty on 73 minutes and Devante Stanley’s strike 60 seconds later had them within one.

Stanley was sent off with seven minutes left, quickly followed by the home side’s Christian Law, but Bedford couldn’t draw level.