Brittain can be a role model for young Dons

Callum Brittain's story can an inspiration for younger players in the MK Dons academy, after his recent England U20s call-up.

Manager Robbie Neilson praised the 19-year-old for not only breaking into the first team with a strong of excellent performances at right back, but also for his call-up to Keith Downing's squad - his first taste of international football.

Making two appearances for the U20s, Brittain set up three goals as England won 5-1 against Italy and 4-0 against Czech Republic.

Neilson said Brittain's fortunes have all been self-made, and his accomplishments should act as encouragement for the next generation of Dons in the academy.

"I was delighted, really pleased for him," said Neilson. "He's an example for all the kids in the academy. From what I've heard, he was never one of the top players in his group, always one who had to work hard and fight to get to the next stage. And that has bode well for him because he's come into the first team, and a lot of players then think they've made it.

"Callum has had to fight for everything, and he's still fighting (for his place in the team). We've got George Williams who can come in there, the Player of the Year and has been captain a lot, so Callum's standards have got to be high.

"He has progressed a lot in six months, but he still has a long way to go. His performances have been recognised in the national set-up, but he has to do it consistently now, and for the rest of the season and in my opinion, another couple of seasons before he is ready, if he is ready, to move on."