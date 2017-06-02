Bedford Town bolster management team

Bedford Town FC have made further changes to their management staff for the coming season with two assistant coaches being named.

Gil Octave and Ronayne Marsh-Brown have agreed to take the role of joint assistant managers at the club, while Brian Mapley is coming on board as a goalkeeping coach.

It comes just weeks after Andy Davies was confirmed as The Eagles’ Head of Coaching.

Boss Jon Taylor said: “I am delighted to have both Gil and Ronayne on board. They will be a huge help in running the football side of the club, and also acting in liaison between the players and coaching staff.

“It adds good structure to the club. They both bring different qualities, including their experience and knowledge of the game.

“As backroom staff, fans will know Gil from last season, as he was a regular in the dugout, and provided valuable assistance to me during the unbeaten run.

“Ronayne is also known to our supporters, after I brought him in during the latter part of the season, and has proved to be most enthusiastic on and off the pitch.”

He added: “Mappers, as he is affectionately known, is one of the best goalkeeping coaches in the area and his experience helped and improved our keepers last season.”

The club is now trying to retain as many of the players from last season as possible.

Taylor added “I want to re-sign players for the new campaign that are right for the club, and who understand that they need to be committed to the cause, as I am wishing that the club push on from last season. Each player will have to give 100 percent, as I won’t be carrying any passengers next season.

In addition to two strong sides in AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Cambridge City, the division will also be strong with Bedfordshire sides wishing to outdo each other, and I want Bedford Town to be feared.

Those who know me will understand that I also want to carry the good atmosphere at the club into the new season, and my players will have to have a professional attitude, positive mindset and strong mentality at all times.

We are, at this time, sorting out our shortlist of players that will be given the opportunity to come back to the Eyrie, and prove that they want to be involved with the club for the new season.

In addition to the ‘retained list’, I am aiming to bring in 5/6 new faces that would potentially bring exciting times at the Eyrie.

At this point in time, I’m not going to give any secrets away with names of new signings but with chairman, David Howell, and the Management Committee behind me, I’m sure we can provide consistency in the new season, and I’m confident my group of players will have the quality and footballing attributes to move Bedford Town further up the Pyramid.”

The Club is also pleased to announce that Brian Mapley has pledged his services to the Eagles for next season.

Jon said “Mappers, as he is affectionately known, is one of the best goalkeeping coaches in the area and his experience helped and improved our ‘keepers last season.

He is very professional in the setting out proactive, quality, structured sessions, fitness regimes, plus. running and handling drills

Mappers is a great asset to the club, gets on with everyone, and has proved that he can develop goalkeepers.”