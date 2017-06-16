Ampthill Town appoint Dedman as new manager

Ampthill Town have appointed Adam Dedman as their new manager after Gary Maidment stepped down from the role.

The 35-year-old is no stranger to Ampthill having first joined them seven years ago and after two other stints he has returned as manager.

Dedman has a good depth of playing experience having played at Northampton Town, Kettering, Brackley and Bedford Town but he has chosen Ampthill for his first managerial venture.

On taking over, he said: “I am looking forward to the challenge ahead and meeting up with the players and staff.

“I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to manage a great club like Ampthill Town.”

Dedman will be assisted by Roger Butler and although several players have contacted the new manager, he will be giving the squad a chance to prove their worth.

Maidment took over from Derwayne Stupple two years ago and while he won the Beds. Senior Trophy in his first campaign, Town lacked consistency last season, as they replicated the previous year’s 14th spot in the table.

Training will be twice a week from next week on Monday and Thursday nights at 7pm and all players old and new are welcome.

Ampthill have some pre-season friendlies lined up as the campaign begins on Saturday August 5 in front of their new refurbished clubhouse, with the AGM will be on Wednesday, June 28 at the Wingfield club in Church Street at 7.30pm.