Ampthill lose at Harefield

Ampthill Town suffered another loss on their travels at Harefield on Saturday, beaten 2-1.

Town were hit by injuries and a suspension to skipper Ben Butler but worked hard in the first half before trailing to Aaron McLeish’s strike.

The visitors were unlucky to be denied a penalty when Louie Dillon was fouled while a good save from Town’s Sean Green kept the deficit down at the break.

A brilliant stop from the home keeper denied Jamie Cerminara a certain goal in the second half before he combined with James Tiller to set up the leveller for Dillon.

Ampthill pressed forward for the winner but they left gaps at the back and with the seconds ticking away Adam Willis grabbed the winner for the Hares.

Town were unfortunate not to come back with a point but can be encouraged by the display in which midweek signing from Biggleswade United Jake O’Neill impressed on his return.

Ampthill visit Chesham United Reserves this weekend.