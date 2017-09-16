Amazing Ampthill rack up double figures!

Ampthill Town made the long journey to Wiltshire on Saturday for their opening FA Vase fixture and cruised into the next round after crushing New College Swindon 10-0.

The best scoreline of the extra-preliminary round saw Town overwhelm their hosts from the Hellenic League with a four-goal blast in the opening half followed by six strikes after the break.

College are near the bottom in their league and Town put them to the sword with a brilliant attacking display.

On a wet and windy day the goals came in spells – including four in a 15-minute span in the first half.

In the 10th minute Louie Dillon broke free for Sam Holmes to beat his marker and drive home the first and five minutes later Jamie Cerminara finished well after a Brad Clarke crossfield ball.

Sam Holmes added the third after good work by Clarke and after the hosts hit the bar Holmes completed his hat-trick when he rounded the keeper after a Jake O’Neill pass to make it four on 22 minutes.

There was no respite for the hosts after the break. Clarke got onto the scoresheet after five minutes of the restart when he drilled home when Cerminara knocked down a Holmes cross.

Number six came from Louie Dillon from 20 yards.

Cerminara slotted the seventh after Clarke and Holmes split the defence down the right.

Clarke drove in the eighth from 15 yards after Holmes knocked back an O’Neill cross.

Clarke completed his hat-trick to make it 9-0 when he steered home a Glenn Cooksley cross.

Ampthill notched double figures on a remarkable day when James Tiller crashed home from an angled shot.

Town were due to be in action again last night (Wednesday) at Enfield Borough and this Saturday they host Harefield.