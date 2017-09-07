A mixed bag for Ampthill on their travels

Ampthill Town begin their FA Vase exploits on Saturday at the end of a week which has seen them ensure plenty of highs and lows on their travels.

Town continued their good away form in the league by beating St Neots Reserves 5-0 on Saturday but then crashed out of the Challenge Trophy with a 7-1 defeat at Wembley on Tuesday.

Ampthill got off to a great start at St Neots at the weekend as an attacking display saw them 3-0 ahead at the break.

They didn’t take long to get off the mark with Sam Holmes opening the scoring in the first five minutes and Jamie Cerminara doubling it soon after with a header, while he was on target again before the interval.

Sam Holmes increased the away lead in the second half and Brad Clarke got in on the act when he fired home the fifth from the edge of the area.

Clarke also missed a penalty later in the game but Ampthill had wrapped up the three points in a superb display.

Ampthill were in cup action on Tuesday and found themselves on the wrong end of a 7-1 drubbing at Premier Division Wembley in a Challenge Trophy tie.

After the teatime trip down the motorway, Town were stunned when the hosts took the lead in the opening minute of the game with a sharp move from the kick off.

Cerminara put a shot over from 18 yards on the break but Wembley crushed Town’s hopes with three goals in the last 10 minutes of the first half.

They added their fifth with a header with 10 minutes of the second half gone and a sixth came on the 70 minute mark.

Ampthill’s cause had not been helped by injuries but Cerminara fired home a 20 yard free kick to reduced the arrears.

However, Wembley added a late seventh to give Town a heavy early exit.

Town face another long trip on Saturday when they go to Wiltshire to play New College Swindon in a first qualifying FA Vase tie, while on Wednesday, they visit Enfield Borough in the league.