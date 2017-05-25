Flitwick left frustrated by bad weather

Flitwick had a frustrating weekend affected by wet weather, after club members had mucked in to help clear the Hardy Vale of standing water on Friday evening.

Initially their hard work seemed worthwhile when Flitwick ran through Botany Bay for 136 in the Saracens Hertfordshire League Championship fixture, with off-spinners Nadeera Nawela (5-21), Sam Pitkin (3-15) and George Thurstance (1-18) claiming nine of the 10 wickets.

Wicket! Carl Ferguson celebrates claiming a Lutonian scalp on Sunday

But in response Flitwick teetered to 54-3 after 13 overs when a downpour ended the game.

Flitwick II picked up a narrow victory in a low-scoring match at Wheathampstead in Division 3B.

The hosts looked in a decent position at 74-1, but were pegged back to 163-8 by a persistent attack, with Ross Bailey – returning from injury – taking 2-31 and Matthew Pateman 3-21.

It was an open contest when the Otters were 77-5 in reply, but Todd Pitkin (35) and Liam Peters (31) put on a vital 44, and Flitwick were dragged over the line by Shoaib Rashid’s late unbeaten 30.

Flitwick III managed to get in a full game through the showers away at Hertford IV in Division 8A but came out on the wrong side of the result on a sticky, uncovered wicket.

The Otters pulled the home side back from a strong start to 182, with Ryan Wing claiming 2-29, Akmal Qamar 2-23, Nathan Wing 3-51 and Stephen Allen 2-28.

Flitwick lurched to 80-5 before James Coyne (32) and Andrew Kennard (39) put on 80, but their dismissals in back-to-back David Benham overs spelled the end, and they fell 18 runs short.

Flitwick’s teams continued to find life hard in Sunday’s Greene King Bedfordshire League.

Joe Bygraves took 5-31 in the Premier Division match at the Vale, but Naeem Khan’s 65 allowed Lutonian to manage 188 batting first.

That proved enough, with Flitwick careering to 44-7, although skipper Carl Ferguson did strike a late 31 to drag his side up to 97.

Flitwick II were put in on a damp wicket at Blunham, and completely failed to cope with persistent bowling as they tumbled to an embarrassing 32-9.

Last pair Rob Stanners (14) and Qamar (seven) at least dragged the Otters up to a slightly more respectable 73.

Blunham lost three wickets chasing down the slender target on a drying pitch.

Flitwick III’s home fixture against Harrold II at Kempston Hammers fell foul of the weather.