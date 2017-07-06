Flitwick edged out in thriller

Flitwick almost pulled off an epic 300-plus run-chase in their Greene King Bedfordshire League Premier Division encounter against Lutonian at Lower Wardown Park.

Sri Lankan overseas player Nadeera Nawela stepped up with 117 from 95 balls, and received solid support from Isaac Malkani (33), Harry Thurstance (39) and Josh Mead (41), although they fell short of the target of 301 by nine runs.

Earlier, Joe Bygraves picked up 3-65, but the Lutonian batsmen opened their shoulders, with Naeem Khan making 58, Mahmood Ali 55 and Hamid Riaz 123.

Flitwick IIs are still searching for their first win in Division Two, though they put in a vastly improved bowling and fielding display against Blunham.

Nathan Wing took 4-54, Akmal Qamar 2-49 and Andrew Kennard 2-39, while Paul Thurstance bowled his nine overs for 16, as Blunham made 219.

Unfortunately the Otters still found batting difficult, and only Josh Nicklin made an impression with 58.

Cameron Edwards’ 59 inspired Flitwick III to a 42-run win at Harrold II in Division Six.

The young Otters managed 156-7, but it proved enough, with Nathaniel Spedding, Robert Stanners and Brad Trussell each capturing two wickets, and Alan Smith three.

Saturday’s Saracens Hertfordshire League action did not go to plan for the club’s teams.

In the Championship, Flitwick did the first bit right by dismissing Langleybury for 157 as Al Mahmud Hasan took 4-37 and Rob Draper 3-40.

Harry Thurstance and Nawela took the Otters to 50-3, but they collapsed for just 105, and went down to their third defeat of the season.

Flitwick IIs slipped further behind the top two in Division Three B after a fourth successive draw, this time against Langleybury II at the Hardy Vale.

The Otters, batting first, put 212-8 on the board, thanks to 46 from Jimmy Hart and an eighth-wicket stand between Liam Peters (28) and Matt Pateman (25 not out).

Ross Bailey took three wickets, but Langleybury held out on 141-8.

Flitwick IIIs fell out of the top two in Division Eight A after they went down to an eight-wicket defeat.

Andy Woodcock and Jeremy Godfrey each made 42, but their 183-9 was never likely to be enough on a quick outfield, the hosts reaching their target with eight overs to spare.

The previous Thursday, Flitwick won the East Beds Butcher Shield final against Blunham at Ickwell Green.

Hart (83 from 53 balls) and Harry Thurstance (43 from 21) gave them a strong start towards a total of 173-6 in 16 overs. Shoaib Rashid (4-40) then took a hat-trick and Nawela 3-25 as the Otters bowled out Blunham for 141.