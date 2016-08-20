First win secured for Bedford FC

Bedford FC picked up their first win of the SSML Division One season with a hard-fought 2-1 triumph at home to Codicote on Tuesday night.

The hosts went ahead after just five minutes when an excellent through ball from Adam Drakulic reached Tryone Kelly who coolly chipped the onrushing keeper.

Kelly continued to cause problems which resulted in him winning Bedford a penalty, but he fired his effort against the crossbar.

Although the visitors caused a few problems aerially, in truth Bedford should have been three goals to the good with great opportunities for Sean Mcmonagle and Kelly to further add to the tally.

However, 15 minutes into the second half Sam Smith was introduced from the bench and made an instant impact when Mcmonagle unselfishly carried the ball down the right side of the pitch before squaring to the substitute who made it 2-0.

Codicote pulled one back after a decent cross came in from down the left hand side which Bedford didn’t track, but they held on for a welcome three points.

On Saturday, Bedford were defeated 2-1 away at Risborough Rangers.

The visitors started brightly as Sam Smith hit the post after 10 minutes, before Bedford conceded a penalty that Thomas Brindley converted.

After the break, Bedford were on level terms thanks to some excellent improvisation by Lewis Jones, who flicked the ball over a Risborough player’s head and volleyed into the corner of the goal after a long throw by Tyrone Kelly.

Adam Drakulic had two penalty claims turned down in either half for fouls in the area but the winning goal came after a Bedford player attempted to win the ball back in the defensive third and resulted in an own goal that flew past keeper Michael Hudson.

Bedford are now hoping to make it back-to-back victories at home to Hillingdon Borough at the weekend, while they host Winslow United on Tuesday,