Fensome bags a brace as Bedford Ladies stay at the top

Bedford Ladies enjoyed an excellent 3-1 win over AFC Dunstable Ladies in their Eastern Region Women’s League Premier Division clash at the weekend,

Natasha Fensome scored twice for the visitors, making it nine goals for the season already, while substitute Priya Bhatti was also on target.

The result continued a superb start to the season for Bedford as they have kept a 100 per cent record with four straight wins, scoring 20 and conceding just seven, as they are above Haringey Borough on goal difference.

The ladies defeated Acle United 3-1 last weekend thanks to another double from Fensome, with Kaiya Glynn on target too.

They also racked up hefty victories in their first two matches of the season, winning 7-2 at Royston Town, with Fensome (2). Glynn (2), Christie Tuner and two own goals the difference, plus beating Histon 7-3, with Fensome grabbing a hat-trick, while Chelcie Alleyne (2), Suzie Darby and Hannah Bodily scored too.

The Ladies are managed by Charlie Standish this season, alongside coach Sam Arhin, as former boss John Frost has remained at the club to work with the youth sides. This weekend, Bedford travel to Hemel Hempstead in the cup.

Flitwick Ladies went down to a 2-0 defeat to Garston Ladies in their opening Beds & Herts League Openage Division Two clash of the season on Saturday.

The side are now at home to Panshanger Ladies this weekend.

Kempston Rovers will start their Division Two campaign on Sunday, September 25 when they entertain Evergreen Ladies.