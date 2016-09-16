FA CUP: Walnut Boys boss ready for Burgess Hill clash

Kempston Rovers joint boss Jimmy Stoyles has urged his side to embrace their huge FA Cup second qualifying round tie against Ryman Premier Division side Burgess Hill Town on Saturday.

The Walnut Boys take on their Sussex opponents, who are currently mid-table after drawing 2-2 at Dulwich Hamlet on Saturday.

Rovers boss Stoyles said: “This will be our toughest yet but one we will embrace, plan for it and do our utmost to win.

“Our injury list is growing with four players out injured for Saturday but this will motivate all the other players in the squad to put in a performance.

“We hope to see many from Kempston and Bedford at Hillgrounds supporting their local side in the FA Cup.”

Kempston warmed up for the match in excellent fashion with a 2-1 win at former Conference side Histon at the weekend, as they climbed up to second place in the Southern League Division One Central table.

Ashley Fuller’s fine effort flew into the top corner on 29 minutes to put the visitors in front, before Matt Allan levelled for Histon on the hour.

However, with time running out, Sam Johnson sent over a cross and Danny Watson netted at the back post to win it with his fourth goal in three games since arriving from Bedford Town.

Stoyles added: “Even though Histon have not had the best of starts we knew it was going to be a tough game as they have played a lot of the top teams.”