Double celebration as Ampthill triumph

Ampthill Town CC celebrated a double success as both 1st XI’s won for the first time this season.

On Saturday, Town travelled to Botany Bay in a bottom-of-the-table clash and came out comfortable victors by eight wickets.

The hosts won the toss and chose to bat, but after a good start the lower order collapsed and were bowled out for 171 in a little more than 40 overs.

Jarryd Biviano’s good form continued as he took 4-52, well-supported by Alex Evans (3-39) and Ben Collinge (2-24).

Biviano followed this up with a quickfire 42 and with Nick Barden (39), George Darlow (39 not out) and Gavin Howson (33) all contributing, the victory was achieved by eight wickets in the 31st over.

The win moves Ampthill off the bottom of the Championship table and two points behind Chorleywood.

Sunday’s game at Eversholt was a high-scoring affair with victory secured by 149 runs.

The A’s batted first and amassed 297-7 off 45 overs,

Biviano hit 119 and Liam Everitt 55, while Eversholt were bowled out for 148 in the 38th over with Biviano taking another five-wicket haul.

Victory moves Town up to third in the Premier Division.

The Sunday IIs lost by seven wickets when hosting Letchworth Garden City after posting 213-5 in 40 overs. Colin Ruddick top scored with 73, skipper Andy Passman added 64 and youngster Dan Massa made an unbeaten 45.

The visitors secured victory in the 35th over after losing just three wickets.

The Saturday IIs also lost at home when struggling with the bat against Hoddesdon II. Batting first on a damp track, runs were difficult to come by and they only managed 120-9 off 53 overs with Tom Hoban top scoring with 24.

Hoddesdon struggled early on and were reduced to 46-4 with James Sneath claiming three wickets. A string of dropped catches gave Hoddesdon the momentum and they cruised to victory by six wickets with 16 overs to spare.

The Saturday IIIs lost by 110 runs at Pilgrims Oakley. The hosts scored 189 all out with three wickets each for Will Shaw and Robbie Thomas.

The batsmen then had a day to forget as crumbled to 35-6 and were then 79 all out, Sam Clipstone top scoring with 21.

The Sunday IIIs had a tight affair in the derby with Flitwick IIIs but lost by two wickets. Luke Griffin top scored with 49 in a total of 164-8 as Flitwick reached the target with two wickets remaining, David Whitfield claiming a four-fer.

The Saturday IVs beat Henlow by 97 runs at Marston. Batting first they scored 205-7 in 40 overs as Dan Massa scored 59 and Marcel Everett 51.

Henlow were bowled out for 108 in the 33rd over with Ben Truppin taking 4-10 and two wickets each for Dan Massa and Callum Smith.

This Saturday the firsts host Hoddesdon at the Park (11.30am).

This Sunday is a blank day in the Beds League as the Park is hosting the Ampthill Festival Gala Day.