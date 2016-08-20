Disappointing defeat for Ampthill Town

Ampthill Town ended the first week of the SSML Division One season in disappointing style, going down 4-1 at Hillingdon Borough on Saturday.

Town had begun the new term well with a win at Hatfield but a midweek defeat at Winslow was followed by the heavy reverse in Middlesex.

Ampthill had won at Hillingdon in the last two seasons but any chance of a hat-trick had disappeared before half time.

They found themselves three down inside 25 minutes and a fourth from the hosts five minutes after the interval only added to their woes.

Brad Clarke scored a consolation for Ampthill in the 71st minute but Town’s poor first half display left them with too much to do and Hillingdon eased to their first win of the season while it left Town with one win from three away games.

On Saturday they host Broadfields United before entertaining fourth bottom Arlesey Town Reserves on Tuesday followed by Harpenden on Saturday week.