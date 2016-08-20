Records are broken as Biviano hits 186

Ampthill Town CC had a record breaking 245 run victory over Great Brickhill in the Beds County League Division One on Sunday.

Batting first, Ampthill amassed 402-5 off their 45 overs with Jarryd Biviano hitting a record 186 off 111 balls.

He and Jake Duxbury (70) put on 216 before Lee Archer (42no) and Dan Bennett (36no), pushed the total over 400.

Great Brickhill were never in the hunt, dismissed for 157 in 28 overs with Kieran Smith taking 4-25 and Alex Evans, Oliver Evans and James Potter each claiming two wickets.

The victory, plus a maximum 30 points, takes Ampthill back above Potton who had a blank weekend.

The Saturday firsts proved too strong for Leverstock Green, beating them by five wickets in their Saracens Herts League Division One clash.

Green were bowled out for 192 in 49 overs, Ben Slawinski taking three wickets, while Nick Barden’s 95 meant they reached 195-5 and remain in second place.

The Saturday IIs won for the fourth game on the trot defeating Northampton Exiles by 72 runs in a low scoring affair at Ampthill Park.

Batting firsts, the hosts were dismissed for 155, Tom Degnan top scoring with 34.

The Exiles fell well short at 83 all out though, Jeremy Degnan taking 4-28, Dan Denton 3-23 and Phil Clark 2-8, as Ampthill climbed to second in Division Four B.

The Saturday IIIs beat Langford by eight wickets with youngster Will Glenister putting in a man of the match performance.

He took 3-23 to restrict the visitors to 179-6 and then added an unbeaten 70 in his side’s 180-2, Michael Wiles scoring 39 and Nat Howson undefeated on 34.

The Saturday IVs were heavily beaten by Lutonian IIs after the home side smashed 294-9 in 40 overs, Sam Clipstone taking 3-58 with two wickets each for Raj Nahar, Luke and Sean Hardwidge.

In response, Ampthill were skittled for just 54, going down by 250 runs.

Kempston Hammers completed the double over the Sunday IIs at Ampthill Park winning by 31 runs.

Paul Strong top scored with 52 in Ampthill’s 141-8, replying to Kempston’s 172-8.

The Sunday IIIs lost a high scoring derby with Flitwick IIIs at Kempston.

Flitwick scored 234-5 from their 40 overs and the Ampthill youngsters ultimately fell just 23 runs short finishing on 211-8.

>> Lidlington picked up a seven wicket win at North Crawley IIIs.

The hosts were dismissed for 89 as Ashley White and Ricky Dobbs took three early wickets, while David Whitfield dismissed the obdurate Nick Aldridge, before Hamayun Shahid claimed 3-11 and Tom Bland 3-2.

In reply the Lidlington openers of Steve Swann (17) and Hamayun Shahid (28) put on 57, before sensible batting from Mike Eames (12no) and Neil Hiscocks ( 17no) took their side to 90-3.

This win has taken Lidlington clear of the relegation zone and ensures a second season in Div 5.