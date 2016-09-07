Rain denies Flitwick IIs title charge

Rainstorms in the final league action of the season denied Flitwick IIs the chance to seal the club’s second Saracens Hertfordshire League title of the season.

In their Division Four A clash with Watford Town IIs, Daniel Moss (2-22) and Ian Moxon-Booth (3-30) reduced the visitors to 80-6 at the Hardy Vale.

Although Sandeep Singh’s 73 led a recovery to 193, the home side remained confident of claiming the title if Southgate Compton slipped up at Stevenage.

But rain arrived in the interval and prevented the Otters from beginning their reply, however, they are still promoted to Division Three B for next season.

Flitwick finished fifth in the Championship after they shared the points with Dunstable Town at Lancot Park.

Dunstable had much the better of things, with Brad Matthews (76) and Guy Hill (86) putting on 176 for the first wicket, as they managed 285-8 in their 50 overs.

The Otters were 26-0 when the rain intensified.

Division Nine A champions Flitwick IIIs looked on course for their 14th win of the season in their match at promotion-chasing Hatfield Hyde II.

Robert Timms savaged the Hyde bowling with 173 from 106 balls, his maiden century, as the Otters put up an imposing 291.

Ryan Wing (3-11) captured all the wickets as Hyde slipped to 48-3 in response, but persistent rain eventually put paid to Hyde’s promotion chase. The Otters will compete in Division Eight A next year.

Flitwick’s defence of their Viegli Bedfordshire T20 Cup title at Dunstable ended at the semi-final stage on Sunday.

In the clubs’ third meeting in a week, Dunstable elected to bat first on home turf and racked up 159-7; Matthews was again influential with 38 as Lewis Perrin’s off-spin claimed 4-24.

Although Harry Thurstance fought hard with 62 from 45 balls, the Otters fell 33 runs short.

Southill Park, who beat Thurleigh in the day’s other semi-final, went on to beat Dunstable in the final.

Also on Sunday, Flitwick III lost a friendly to Steppingley by 102 runs.