No reverse in fortune as Flitwick lose to Indians

Flitwick’s poor form against Luton Town & Indians this season, across the adult section, continued with a 75-run defeat in the Saracens Hertfordshire League Championship at the Hardy Vale.

The Otters started brightly, reducing Luton to 36-4, but Sachin Wagh (82) and Dhruv Patel (100no) masterminded a recovery with a 164-run stand, although Khizer Manzoor did persevere for 5-46.

Chasing 254 in 50 overs, Flitwick reached 81-2 when Harry Thurstance was run out for 20, after which the innings subsided.

Flitwick II kept up their promotion challenge in Division Four A with another narrow victory, by 15 runs, at Stevenage II.

Phil Gurney, unusually, elected to bat, and the Otters took full advantage with Michael Bodo making 72 and Steven Davies 101, as they racked up 281-8.

Stevenage launched the reply with an 84-run opening stand and the tail mustered a string of useful partnerships, helped by 36 wides, but in between Jimmy Hart captured 5-46, and Flitwick did just enough.

Flitwick III lead Division Nine A by 30 points after they prevailed in a high-scoring clash at Harpenden Dolphins.

Robert Timms’ 62, a maiden century from Matthew Gurney (101) and Joshua Malkani’s 53 got Flitwick to 295-9.

Despite a useful fourth-wicket partnership for the Dolphins, they fell 93 runs short, as Malkani picked up 4-31.

The club’s only team in action in the Greene King Bedfordshire League was Flitwick III, who won a derby clash against Ampthill Town III at Kempston.

The Otters made 234-5 in their 40 overs, led by 95 from opener Alan Smith, while Nathan Wing captured 2-35 as Ampthill mustered 211-8 in reply.