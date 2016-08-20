Bedfordshire suffer a dramatic final day loss

Bedfordshire snatched defeat from the jaws of victory as they lost their MCCA Championship clash against Hertfordshire by eight runs on Tuesday afternoon.

Chasing just 147 to win on the final day, Beds looked to have victory secured, despite losing opener Michael Pickard for just one in their reply.

Luke Thomas (11) and Jay Parmar (29) steadied the ship briefly until both fell, although Ben Howgego (18) and Andy Reynoldson took the score to 78-3.

However, Howgego was bowled for 18, although Beds still looked in a commanding position, moving on to 104-4.

The wheels well and truly came off though as Reynoldson was caught for 25, before Jake Nicholls (19) and Nick Barden (0) followed suit as Beds tumbled to 106-7.

Tom Brett followed for four and although Colin Griggs hit 16 not out, Beds were dismissed for 139.

On the opening day. Herts themselves had suffered a collapse, as they were sitting pretty at 200-2 with R Hussain on 102, before slipping to 247 all out, Griggs claiming 5-68, and Brett taking 4-64.

Beds made a positive response, Howgego making a stunning 165 from 244 balls with 23 fours and one six.

He received good suport from Thomas (50), Pickard (39) and Reynoldson (39no) as Beds declared on 348-6.

It looked like Herts might at one stage struggled to set Beds much of a target, falling to 112-5, before D Chatfield rescued the innings with 88, putting on 101 with P Scott (34), as they made 248.

Ben Slawinski was the star, claiming 6-62 from 31 overs, but Bedfordshire were ultimately undone.