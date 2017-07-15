Blythman ton is not enough for Bedford

Bedford Cricket Club’s Saturday 1st XI travelled to Lutonian looking to build on a good win from the previous weekend but succumbed by six wickets.

Batting first, Bedford’s Tom Blythman scored an unbeaten 101, ably supported by Ramkumar Jayaraman (64) in a decent total of 259-5.

But a quick start for Lutonian set them on their way to chasing the total with nine balls to spare.

The Sunday 1st XI continued winning ways with a 33-run victory over Biddenham. Dominic Mawdsley (69) was the mainstay as Bedford posted 200 while three wickets each for Liam Holland and Arjun Manku restricted Biddenham to 167.

Bedford now have a sizeable lead at the top of Division Three after nine wins from 10 games.

It was different at The Bury as the 2nds lost by three wickets to Harrold. They are still in the top spot, but the teams below have games in hand.

There were two convincing league wins for the U13s in midweek with the Eagles winning by four wickets over Queens Park and the Falcons despatching Biddenham in a 114-run triumph.

There was also a big win for the U15s on Friday when they thrashed Pavenham & Felmersham by 105 runs.

George Mansell (29 not out) and Aaron Mingay (20) fired them to a respectable 124-5 but it was the bowlers who were the stars as they skittled Pavenham for just 19. Dilan Sheemar (3-9) and two wickets in three balls from Krishiv Vyas did the damage.

There was also a win for the U11s Lions but defeats for the Tigers and U9 Panthers.

Meanwhile, Bedford CC’s U13s are through to round two of the ECB National Club Championships after a thrilling win on Sunday morning at The Bury.

The highly impressive performance saw them beat Northamptonshire’s Overstone Park by 27 runs.