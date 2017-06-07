Biviano hits 146 in rain-affected Ampthill victory

The Ampthill Sunday 1st XI had a closer game than anticipated against Langford in the Bedfordshire County Premier League due to the late afternoon showers.

The Amps batted first and scored 321-7 with 146 from Jarryd Biviano, 74 for skipper Dan Bennett and 50 from Liam Everitt. Langford faced 18 overs before the heavens opened (20 overs needed to complete the game) but luckily, after some sterling work by all present to get the game back on, Langford required 70 runs from five overs.

They gave it a good go but came up short finishing on a 149-8 after 23 overs, Liam Everitt grabbing 4-60 and Biviano 3-38.

The Saturday 1st XI lost by 89 runs at Langleybury, as they were bowled out for 141 in pursuit of 230.

The Saturday 2nd XI had a good home win over Northwood Town after making a below par 197-9 at the Park.

Gav Howson top scored with 75 with James Goddard unbeaten on 49. Northwood were cruising at 88-0 before the spinners came on and Ollie Evans nabbed four while Phil Clark snatched 2-25 to skittle the opponents for 186.

The Saturday 3rds beat Great Barford & Mowsbury by six wickets at Marston.

The visitors could only manage 85-5 in their 40 overs, Neal Casley with 3-12.

Michael Wiles top scored for the A’s with an unbeaten 46 as the target was reached inside 15 overs.

The Saturday 4ths lost by five wickets at Potton II. Julian Wilson top scored with 67 in Ampthill’s 133 all out as Nick Furr then took 3-47 but Potton secured victory inside 30 overs.

The Sunday 2nds lost at Queens Park Westfield after being skittled for just 100, Robbie Thomas top scoring with an unbeaten 28. Queens Park reached the target for the loss of just three wickets.

The Sunday 3rds lost by 27 runs against Eaton Bray.

The Saturday 1sts entertain Dunstable with an 11.30am start and Southill Park visit on Sunday (1.30pm).