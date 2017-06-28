Bedford stay at the top after blitzing Luton

Bedford remained top of the Beds County League Division Three after thrashing Luton Town & Indians IIIs by nine wickets on Sunday.

The visitors skittled their opponents for just 34. Lewis Donald (4-2) and Umar Mughal (4-10 ) did the majority of the damage as they then raced to 38-1, Jonathan Dove 36 not out.

It was a different story at The Bury as the IIs struggled against a strong Steppingley.

The visitors posted 291-4, with two wickets for Liam Healey and one each for Syed Bukhari and Simeon Gay.

Scoreboard pressure caused an early innings collapse as Bedford succumbed by 169 runs, despite a belligerent 45 from Thomas Kelk.

The Saturday firsts can’t buy a win at the moment, losing by four wickets to Great Barford & Mowsbury.

Craig Summers top scored (50), aided by Mehmi (43), as Bedford posted 208.

However, Barford crept over the line at 210-5 with nine balls left.

The weekend had begun with an all-Bedford tie as the U13 Eagles narrowly beat the Falcons.

Vedant Somal and Vandit Vyas, with 20s, helped the Falcons to 119-5. Sam Richardson, Rohit Mehmi, Alex Iankov and Jacob Appleyard got wickets for the Eagles.

Mehmi retired on 20 then came back to hit 46 as the Eagles won by two wickets.

Somal was in the runs again (30), as the U13 Kestrels posted 139-3 against Henlow. Somal (3-8) also bowled well along with Appleyard (3-12) as Henlow fell to 117 all out.

The U15s A side travelled to Blunham, defending 101 for a tight seven-run win.

An unbeaten 30 for Krishiv Vyas helped Bedford to a respectable total, but the real stars were the bowlers as Somal claimed another three wickets. Liam Healey (2-16) also chipped in as Blunham were held to 94-8.

There were also victories for U11 Lions and Tigers along with the U9 Panthers.