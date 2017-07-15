Ampthill CC in surprise win

Ampthill picked up a surprise 33-run win over Saracens Herts League Championship leaders West Herts on Saturday.

The A’s batted first and were soon in trouble at 25-3, before 34 from skipper James Kerr and 33 from George Darlow got them past the century mark.

The lower order then rescued the innings they finished on 170 all out.

Opening bowlers Will Sneath and Alex Evans devastated the visitors top order reducing them to 45-6.

An 83-run partnership looked to have put West Herts in command, until a late order collapse left them 137 all out.

Sneath finished with 4-5 and Jarryd Biviano took 3-2.

On Sunday, Dunstable’s Ben Abbott smashed 119 from 63 balls as they scored 295-8.

Carl Baker (76) and Kerr (45) set a good base but the Ampthill innings closed on 241 and defeat by 54 runs.

The Saturday IIs had the better of a draw at West Herts after scoring 221-7 in their 53 overs, youngster Will Glenister making 68 and 43 from Richard Smith.

The home side were reduced to 112-7 but hung on for a draw closing on 183-7, Phil Clark taking 3-21.

Langford defeated the Saturday IIIs by six wickets after chasing down 186.

Andrew Horton top scored with 41, Richard Blunt making 40 and Robbie Thomas 34, but the home side reached the target with four overs left.

A close game at Marston saw Potton IIs beat the Saturday IVs by two wickets.

Nick Furr (43 not out) and James Freeman (41) set up a total of 158-8 as Potton reached the target with 10 balls left, Ollie McLeod claiming 2-20.

The Sunday IIs were defeated by 101 runs at Warseley.

The home side scored 230-9 in their 40 overs, three wickets each for Devon Brooke and Dan Massa. Colin Ruddick top scored with 43 for Ampthill.

’s 129-8.

Its derby day on Saturday as the 1’s make the short trip to Flitwick whilst Luton Town & Indians visit the Park on Sunday.