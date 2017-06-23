A’s woes continue as cellar fight looms

Ampthill’s Saturday 1st XI continued their difficulties in the Saracens Hertfordshire League Championship after slipping to a 24-run defeat on the road at fellow strugglers Sawbridgeworth on Saturday.

The home side batted first and made 193 all out from their 60 overs.

George Darlow was the pick of the Ampthill bowlers after taking 3 for 51.

In reply, the Ampthill run chase was going well and they reached 138 for 3.

However, Pat Brooke (57) and James Kerr (34) were then dismissed in quick succession as the Ampthill tail collapsed and they sputtered to 169 all out with 19 overs still remaining.

The Sunday 1st XI also bowled first in the heat when travelling to take on Langford.

The home side made them suffer as they notched 286 for 8 off 45 overs.

Ben Collinge snagged 3 for 45 in Ampthill’s bowling attack.

Debutant Tom Doyle scored an impressive 132 in the Ampthill reply however he didn’t get much support from his team-mates and the innings closed on 232 for 8 for a 54-run defeat.

The Saturday 2nd XI hosted Harpenden IIIs and had the better of a draw against a good side.

Gavin Howson’s 84 and 45 from Jeremy Degnan saw an early declaration for Ampthill in a total of 269 for 7.

League leaders Harpenden started the chase well but a five-wicket haul from James Sneath pegged them back and the last pair hung on for the final seven overs as the Harpenden innings ended on 229-9.

Queens Park Westfield just edged the Sunday IIs by two wickets at The Park.

The A’s reached 160 all out in 39 overs with Justin Brooke top scoring with 44.

In reply, the visitors were cruising until the introduction of Dan Massa. He claimed four wickets for 23 runs to peg Queens back but they made it home with eight wickets down.

The Saturday 3rd XI and 4th XI had a double-header against Shefford Strikers, with the Strikers comfortably winning both games.

The IIIs were chasing 263 to win after Robbie Thomas had taken 4 for 45 and Neal Casley 3 for 43.

Unfortunately the Ampthill batters struggled and the they were bowled out for a meagre 72.

The IVs were set an even bigger target after they conceded 338 in 40 overs.

Ben Truppin was the pick of the A’s bowlers and claimed 3 for 61.

They fared a little better with the bat but were still bowled out well short of the target for 139.

Jason Horton top scored with 42.

The Sunday 3rds were defeated by nine wickets after travelling to Eaton Bray. The A’s scored 179-7 with Freddie Pelling top scoring with 45.

But the home side cruised to victory for the loss of just one wicket.

This weekend the Saturday 1sts travel to Botany Bay in a bottom-of-the-table clash while the day after, the Sunday 1sts take the short trip to Eversholt.