A’s derby day was damp squib

Ampthill’s derby day clash against rivals Flitwick ended in defeat.

The local clash at the Otters ground in the Saracens Hertfordshire Championship division on Saturday was a close affair but two stand-out performances from Flitwick players meant a four-wicket loss in a low-scoring game.

Oliver Evans sends down this delivery for Ampthill

The game started in drizzle and soon forced a 30-minute delay, however Nick Barden had already fallen in the first over.

At 47-1 the A’s were handily placed until a collapse saw them fall to 58-6.

A knock of 37 from Ben Slawinski saw the tail wag a little until he was last man out with an under par 106 in the 31st over.

Khizer Manzoor with a tremendous spell of 15.4 overs snagged nine wickets for 28.

The Ampthill bowlers pegged the home side back and reduced them to 36-5 before a match-winning and undefeated 66 from skipper George Thurstance saw Flitwick over the line with four wickets remaining.

Will Sneath with three wickets and Chris Watt with a brace were the pick of the bowlers.

Sunday’s Beds League Premier Division game with Luton Town & Indians was abandoned after Luton player Gagan Kashyap was struck on the head in his follow through when bowling. At time of writing Gagan had been released from hospital and recovering at home.

Everyone from the local cricketing community wishes him a very speedy recovery.

Both 2nds XI’s won their respective games this weekend.

The Saturday 2nds defeating Hertford III by four wickets at the Park.

Hertford scored 216-4 in their 53 overs with Hesh Abeywickrema finishing with an unbeaten ton.

The A’s were cruising after a century stand from Gav Howson (71) and Will Glenister (44) got them off to a great start. Some late innings hitting from Tom Hoban (39 not out) saw victory reached with 10 balls spare.

The Sunday 2nds had an unlikely victory at Luton Town & Indian III at Lancaster Avenue. A seamer-friendly wicket enabled Ampthill to bowl out Luton for just 114 but saw them in trouble themselves at 60-8 in response.

Youngsters Ben Bradley and Devon Brooke then hit an unbeaten 55 partnership to win the game in dramatic style. Devon ended unbeaten on 48 with Ben on zero not out.

A young Sunday 3rd XI were soundly beaten by Steppingley at Marston.

Steppingley racked up 253-9, with three wickets claimed by David Whitfield.

The A’s batters never got going and they were bowled out for 77.

The Saturday 3rds’ game was conceded by the opposition on Friday.

This weekend the Saturday 1sts host Chorleywood in a massive relegation battle, (11.30am) while the Sunday 1sts travel to Potton (1.30pm).