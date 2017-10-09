Yoga sessions to help young people with mental health challenges

A new physical activity session designed to support families with a child experiencing mental health and wellbeing challenges is coming to Bedford.

Young people’s Mindful Yoga starts on Tuesday, October 17, when the new #JustTurnUp session will be held every week from 4pm to 5pm at the John Bunyan Sports and Fitness Centre.

The yoga is run by a specialist qualified children’s yoga teacher and will be structured around relaxation and confidence.

The new sessions are being run in partnership by Bedford Borough Council and Bedfordshire CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service) staff from East London NHS Foundation Trust.

Children will take part in the fun beginners style yoga session with experienced instructor Rachaell.

Whilst they are taking part, parents are encouraged to stay in the café at the newly refurbished sports centre and speak with CAMHS staff who will offer advice and signposting to local services.

There is no pre-registration required and families can simply ‘just turn up’ and take part.

The Mindful Yoga costs £2 per person per session and welcomes young people between 12 and 18 years of age. No diagnosis is required and anyone who feels they may be experiencing conditions such as stress, anxiety, depression or other mental health related problems may attend.

Cllr Louise Jackson, portfolio holder for public health said: “We highly recommend individuals to come along to a session to see if they enjoy it, as it provides training of mind and body to bring emotional balance.”

This is a new session which is part of the Mindful Sport programme and the #JUSTTURNUP initiative. The programme also offers an adult yoga session on a Wednesday afternoon along with other sports aimed at supporting mental and physical wellbeing. See the Mindful Sport and Just Turn Up website for a full program.

If you would like any further information about the new Mindful Sport Sessions, or local mental health services, contact Robert Lindsay at Bedford Borough Council on 01234 718829.