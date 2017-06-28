Yarl’s Wood still ‘needs improvment’

Yarl’s Wood Immigration Removal Centre has ‘made progress’ but still needs improvement, says an independent board.

The IMB published a report on Monday, following an embargo during the General Election campaign, highlighting improvements at the Immigration Centre but also identifying areas of concern.

According to the IMB’s report, the centre on the whole caters well for a large variety of residents from around the world, often with quite complex needs.

Yarl’s Wood is a detention centre for foreign nationals prior to their deportation from the country.

The IMB highlights improvements in health care, mental health provision, a reduction in the use of force and an increase in the proportion of female staff.

The centre was previously under fire and protests were held outside the institution.More than 2,000 campaigners went to the demonstration t o denounce a rise in hate crime in wake of the Brexit vote last year.