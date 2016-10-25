‘Wrap up Bedford’ campaign back for fourth year running

The ReUse Centre are running their “Wrap Up Bedford” winter clothing campaign again this year.

2016 will mark the fourth successive year for this programme and each year the campaign gets bigger and more families and individuals benefit from it, all thanks to the kindness of the people of Bedford.

From October until January you are invited to donate your surplus winter clothing to The ReUse Centre in Gadsby Street.

Clothes can also be dropped off at Church Arcade from Monday to Saturday during normal business hours.

Chief officer Mark J Thompsonk, said: “Once again, this winter, vulnerable and disadvantaged people will be forced to choose between food and fuel and clothes. “Through donations of their excess clothing, to this programme, the generous people of Bedford help those who are most in need to survive the winter.

“Once donated staff and volunteers at the ReUse Centre sort the clothes by size and gender and make arrangements to distribute them to people in need.” Since 2014 the ReUse Centre have collaborated with the Bedford Food Bank to make clothes available at their distribution centres throughout December.

The centre also works closely with other charities in the area to distribute clothing to anyone in need.

Coats, jackets, jumpers, hats, scarves, gloves and sleeping bags are always needed.

Everything from baby clothes to XXXL adult clothing can be of use.

If you are upgrading your winter wardrobe or just looking to make some space in your home please donate any unwanted winter clothing to The ReUse Centre for their “Wrap Up Bedford” campaign.

If your business, school, church or organisation would like to arrange a local collection we would be more than happy to come and pick-up any bulk donations from you.

Please call 01234 353 578 and arrange a collection with Dan.