Would-be MP and Secretary of State for Food visit Franco’s Ices in Bedford

Andrea Leadsome and Richard Fuller were given a tour of Franco’s Ices’ factory by owner Pasquale Tanzarella.

The pair had the opportunity to sample some freshly made lollies and ice cream.

The factory is home to the renowned Mr Bubble ice lolly and the business was established in 1964.

Andrea Leadsome said: “It was a huge treat to visit Franco’s Ices – a fabulous local family business.

“I was spoilt with strawberry splits, the Mr Bubble ice lolly and delicious ice creams. My favourite was the Gelato Uno Mint Choc Chip.”