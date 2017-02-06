World record marathon runner launches new Bedford charity

Record breaking marathon runner Fauja Singh was the guest of honour at the launch of a new charity.

The 105-year-old man attended the event held at the Sher-e-Punjab lounge, launching Social Education Voluntary Association (SEVA) Trust.

The charity projects will work with communities in England and underprivileged communities in India focusing on education, environment and health and wellbeing.

The ‘colourful’ launch featured Indian music, Bhangra dance and food ‘spiced up’ the event which included festival of Lohri, Indian Republic Day and community cohesions celebrations.

Fauja Singh is a British Sikh centenarian marathon runner and a world record holder in his age bracket.

In 2004, Fauja was featured in an advertising campaign for sportswear manufacturer Adidas alongside David Beckham and Muhammad Ali.

A number of high profile people from Bedford also attended the event, including DP Singh from the Indian High Commission, Baroness Barbara Young, Kempston Mayor Carl Meader, chief fire officer for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Paul Fuller CBE, detective chief superintendent Mark Lay and councillor Colleen Atkins MBE.

The event was organised by councillor Charan Sekhon, founder and chair of SEVA Trust UK.

On behalf of Bedford communities cheif fire officer Paul Fuller presented a special award to Fauja for his extraordinary achievement and national and international charity work.