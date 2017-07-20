Woman who accused Bedford care worker of being a terrorist is sentenced

A woman who attacked a mental health care worker and accused her of being a terrorist, has been handed a community order and fined.

The woman from Bedford pleaded guilty at Luton Magistrates Court on July 13 of racially aggravated common assault and criminal damage.

The court heard how she entered a care home on Ampthill Road, Bedford, on May 27, and accused a care worker of being a terrorist. She then went on to assault the victim striking her several times in the face with her handbag.

She also threw a brick at a window of the care home, causing it to smash.

As well as handing out a community order and a fine, the judge ordered the defendant to link in with support services to prevent any further such incidents.

Hate Crime Sergeant, James Hart, said: “This incident was extremely distressing for the victim who was just trying to go about her job. Hate crime will not be tolerated by Bedfordshire Police as everyone has the right to live free from fear or harassment. I hope this provides reassurance to victims that we take hate crime offences very seriously. Victims should not have to suffer such abuse and should feel comfortable reporting their experiences to the authorities.” The victim must pay £100 compensation to the victim, £50 compensation to the care home, £85 to fund victim services, £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service. She was also fined £130.

Hate crime can be reported to police on 101 or online to True Vision at www.report-it.org.uk