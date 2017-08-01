Woman treated for smoke inhalation following chip pan fire at The Heights in Bedford

A woman was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a chip pan fire in her fifth floor flat at the The Heights, in Bedford, last night. (July 31)

Beds Fire & Rescue were called to the incident at 23.05pm with four fire engines, two from Bedford and one from Kempston and Sandy Community Fire Stations attending the building in St Johns Street, in line with the Service’s Predetermined Attendance for high rise buildings.

When the first of these arrived just six minutes later, firefighters forced entry to a flat on the fifth floor of the 14th storey building. Inside they found that the automatic

sprinkler system had activated and extinguished a fire in the kitchen, believed to have started when a chip pan was left unattended.

Firefighters led a woman suffering from smoke inhalation to safety and she was then taken to hospital.

Fire crews isolated the water supply and electrics and remained at the scene until 1am undertaking salvage operations.

Station Commander Derek Hobbs, in charge of the incident, said: “This event shows the benefit of both having a fire alarm in your property to alert you and your

neighbours to a fire and of having sprinkler systems in high rise buildings. By the time we arrived just six minutes after our first call the fire was already extinguished

by the sprinklers.

“This incident also highlights the dangers of cooking with hot oil and using chip pans. Never leave your cooking unattended. If possible please swop your old chip pan for

a thermostat controlled electric deep fat fryer. They allow the oil to get hot enough to cook your food but not so hot that it will self-ignite. Also you shouldn’t leave your

cooking unattended and if you do have to the kitchen you should switch all your cooking off to prevent it causing a fire.”

For more cooking safety tips visit: http://bit.ly/1YK962m