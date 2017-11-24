Woman threatened with metal crowbar during robbery at Kempston shop

A thief threatened a shop assistant with a metal crowbar before stealing cash during a robbery in Kempston.

The incident happend on Friday (17 November) at approximately 9.05pm when a man entered a shop in Hillgrounds Road.

The man is described as white, in his mid to late 20s, approximately 6ft 3in’, and of average build.

He was wearing dark clothing with a white mask covering his face.

Detective Constable Kevin Howes said: “This was a disturbing and violent incident which left the victim shaken up. We are currently looking into a number of lines of enquiry and we are keen to speak to anyone who might have any information about this robbery or who was in the area at that time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference numbe