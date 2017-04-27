Woman seriously injured after being stabbed in Bedford

A woman has been stabbed at Mallard Hill this afternoon.

A spokesperson from Bedfordshire Police said: “We are currently at the scene of a serious assault at Mallard Hill, Bedford.

“At around 12.25pm we received reports that a woman had been stabbed.

“Emergencies services attended and a woman is being treated for her injuries.

“The police helicopter is assisting in the search for the person responsible.

“The offender is described as a woman in her 20s, wearing a black hooded top with the hood up, black trousers and black trainers.

“She is believed to have black hair that she is wearing up with a fringe and is around 5ft 4in.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 163 of today’s date (April 27).