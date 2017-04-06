Woman injured after dangerous dog incident in Bedfordshire town

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident in which a dog owner was bitten by another person’s pet in Flitwick.

At around 1.15pm on Friday (March 31), a woman was walking along Manor Way with her dog when it was attacked by another dog, described as large and tan in colour, with a red collar.

As the woman attempted to break the dogs up she was bitten on her finger by the tan dog, sustaining minor injuries. Her dog was also injured.

PC Lianne Moore, investigating, said: “We take reports of dangerous dogs seriously and would urge the owner of the tan dog, or anyone with information about this incident to get in touch, so that we can establish the circumstances behind this incident.”

Call PC Moore on 101 with the reference number JD/13228/2017 with information.