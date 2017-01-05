Woman hurt in Bedford jewellery shop armed robbery

A woman was injured during an armed robbery at a jewellerys in Bedford last Wednesday.

The incident happened at around 5pm when a man burst into Baker Brothers jewellery shop in St Peter’s Street and threatened members of staff with what is believed to be a gun.

The injured woman was taken to hospitalbut later dicharged after observation.

Police say the robber stole a watch belonging to someone in the store before escaping in the direction of De Parys Avenue.

The man is described as black, approximately six feet tall, slim, in his 20s or early 30s, and wearing a dark suit jacket.

Detective Constable Andrew Boston, investigating, said: “This is understandably a shocking incident however I’d like to reassure residents and other business owners that we are working hard to identify the man responsible and have a number of lines of enquiry to follow.

“I’m urging anyone who witnessed the incident, has any knowledge of the crime and anyone who saw a man matching this description in the area at the time of the robbery to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact North Crime on 101 quoting reference 254 of December 28.

The jewellers has 24-hour security at the front of the shop and it has been confirmed that a security worker was there at the time of the robbery.