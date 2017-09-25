Woman found unresponsive at her home in Kempston

Police are appealing for more information after a woman was found unresponsive at her home address of Victoria Road this morning (September 25).

The ambulance service was called at around 12.05am to reports of concern for the woman and then alerted the police.

Officers have now launched an investigation to establish what caused the woman to become unresponsive.

She was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

We would appeal for anyone who noticed anything unusual in Victoria Road prior to 12.05am or anyone with any information to get in touch.

Contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.