Woman charged £125 for cycling in Bedford town centre

After breaching the public space protection order, a local resident was issued with a fixed penalty notice for £75.

The order restricts cyclists from riding bikes through the main pedestrian area of Bedford town centre between 9am and 6pm.

Anybody riding a bicycle between the designated times set out in the order will be fined.

Ms Blackaby, who lives in Bedford, failed to pay the inital fine and was prosecuted in her absence after failing to attend Bedford Magistrates Court.

She was ordered to pay a total cost of £125.

Councillor Colleen Atkins, said: “Cycling is a great way to get active and help the environment, however, cyclists must act in a safe and appropriate manner at all times and respect the laws that are in place for everyone’s safety.”