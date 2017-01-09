Woman attacked and robbed whilst out with her two young children in Bedford

Police are appealing for witnesses after an attempted robbery in Bedford on Tuesday (January 3).

Between 1pm and 1.30pm a woman was walking down the Harrowden Lane near Harrowden Fisheries when she was approached by a man on a bicycle.

The man snatched the phone from her hand, and an altercation followed which resulted in the woman being pushed to the floor.

The man then made off on his bike.

The offender is described as black, in his early 20s, approximately six feet tall, slender, with black hair and dark eyes.

He was wearing black baseball cap, black hooded top with yellow and red trim, black hooded jacket, blue jeans and trainers with white laces and white trim.

He is described as having distinctive hair with the baseball cap ‘perched’ on the top of his head. He was seen leaving the scene on his dark coloured bicycle along the Harrowden Lane towards Shortstown.

PC Kat Alison, said: “This was a disgusting incident, since the victim was accompanied by two small children and it has understandably left them all shaken up.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who have witnessed this ordeal or have any information about the suspect.”

If you have any information that might help the investigation please contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference number JH/414/2017. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.