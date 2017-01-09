Woburn lad, Jason, wows pop star judges on BBC One talent show Let It Shine

A West End star from Woburn wowed the judges of new BBC1 talent contest, Let It Shine, when he received the highest score possible for his audition.

Jason Brock, 30, of London show ‘Thriller Live’, appeared on Saturday night’s debut episode, bravely singing in front of pop star judges Gary Barlow, Dannii Minogue, Martin Kemp, and Amber Riley, in a bid to win a role in a new musical about a boyband.

Let It Shine: Amber Riley, Mel Giedroyc, Gary Barlow, Dannii Minogue, Graham Norton, Martin Kemp - (C) BBC - Photographer: Matt Holyoak BBC One

The talented singer performed Whitney Houston’s ‘Run To You’, receiving five out of five from each judge, and winning a place in the second round.

Speaking to the judges about why he auditioned, Jason said: “I listen to pop music and love being on stage, and I love being musical - to have it all combined into one would be a perfect dream!”

And despite his big ambitions, when asked whether he had brought along anyone for support, it turned out that Jason was facing the music alone.

He said: “I wanted to keep it a surprise for my family and friends back home. If I see them in the audience I’d probably be really nervous!”

Residents may recognise the talented man from LBO land, as before appearing in ‘Thriller Live’, he auditioned in 2003 for Pop Idol, series two, and although he didn’t make it to the live shows, he has had a successful career in music.

Jason was in boyband 5boyz, playing at Wembley and Hyde Park, supporting bands such as Girls Aloud and Westlife, while he has been acting since the age of fourteen, with television and theatre appearances including Doctors, Stig o’ the Dump, and Merseybeat.

Now, signed to Lee Morgan Management, he is currently starring in the West End’s ‘Thriller Live’ as a lead vocalist, having toured Europe and Japan with the show.

But it appears Jason now has new dreams, hoping to win a place as one of five group members in a new, touring musical called “The Band” - and it looks like he has already impressed the judges on Saturday’s show.

Amber said: “That was beautiful. I love Whitney Houston and when people sing her songs I turn my nose up, but you gave it so much justice and passion - it sounded incredible.”

Meanwhile, an impressed Martin Kemp commented: “It was amazing - there’s no other word for it. We have seen some incredible talent here tonight. You top it.”

Dannii added: “I wasn’t thinking of the original artist. I was just thinking of your performance.”

Let It Shine will run for eight weeks from Saturday, January 7 to Saturday, February 25.

The aim is to find five contestants to join the cast of a brand new stage stage show about a boyband, featuring the music of Take That.

Thousands auditioned for the show and were whittled down to a select few, lucky enough to audition on television.

Contestants will be singing in front of the four-man judging panel, each judge awarding up to five stars for a performance, with contestants needing 15 to make it through to the next round.

Jason won all twenty stars, seeing fireworks light up the room!

Thrilled, on January 7 he tweeted: “One of the proudest moments of my life.”

After the stage one auditions have finished, stage two will see the contestants put into five ‘bands’ of eight boys, collaborating with five guest artists, while Amber will be replaced by Lulu.

The judges will then whittle down each band from eight members to five, who will then go through to the live final.

The next episode will be aired on Saturday, January 14, at 7pm.