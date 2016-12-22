Huck’s American Bar and Grill secured a Silver Award for Center Parcs in the Restaurant category of the FreeFrom Eating Out Awards this year.

The independent awards celebrate eateries that go the extra mile to cater for those with dietary requirements by offering impressive substitute options or specific menus. The awards cover nine varied categories, from high street food outlets to corporate hospitality and catering, recognising some of the best places for those with dietary needs to eat with family, friends or colleagues.

Woburn Forest Center Parcs restaurant wins national food award

All Center Parcs restaurants can provide allergen information for guests and offer a range of options for vegetarian, vegan, lactose free and gluten free diners. Families can enjoy meals at any restaurant without having to worry that their needs can’t be catered for, or that they’ll be offered a disappointing alternative.

The judge visiting Center Parcs dined at Huck’s American Bar and Grill, said: “Center Parcs were really great considering that I have multiple allergies… they provided me with something I didn’t feel was inferior or inadequate. It was filling and delicious… Center Parcs is very clean, new, modern and comfortable and I really enjoyed it. They handled things very well and with the minimum of fuss.”

Guests with dietary requirements don’t need to pack lots of freefrom food to take on their break, as the selection of dietary-specific choices in restaurants and impressive range of freefrom choices in on-site supermarket ParcMarket mean there is plenty to choose from.

Food & Beverage Retail Manager, Eddie McAdam said “We’re really proud that Center Parcs has been recognised as providing a good range of freefrom dining options for guests with dietary requirements. Family meals at our restaurants are a key part of Center Parcs breaks and it’s important to us that everyone has a choice of delicious meals, regardless of their dietary needs.”