Woburn Forest Center Parcs resort scoops top honour

Woburn Forest has been awarded the Center Parcs Village of Excellence award at the company’s annual ceremony, just three years after opening to guests in June 2014.

The annual awards ceremony, recognising excellence in the Center Parcs group, celebrates achievements of Center Parcs short break villages in the UK. Categories included Excellent Guest Service, Employee Loyalty, Financial Success, Health and Safety Management and Energy and Waste Reduction.

The Village of Excellence award is the most sought after of all categories as it recognises the leading village overall. This award has recognised the team at Woburn Forest for their commitment to providing service that goes far beyond the call of duty.

Rebecca Wileman, general manager at Center Parcs Woburn Forest said she was delighted by the efforts of the entire team.

“We are immensely proud of the whole team at Woburn Forest who have all played their part in ensuring we go above and beyond for the 300,000 guests we welcomed last year,” she said.

“It’s a fantastic achievement to receive the Village of Excellence award having only opened to guests, with a brand new team, just a few years ago.”

A total of 96.4% of guests at Woburn Forest who gave feedback rated their short break as excellent or good.